Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks report from health secretary on COVID-19 deaths

By: |
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:34 AM

Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, covid 19 deaths in delhi, coronavirus cases in delhi, delhi government, latest news on coronavirus pandemicOfficials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital. (File photo: IE)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government’s health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is to take all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.

A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

