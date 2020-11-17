  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks power from Centre to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as COVID hotspots

By: |
November 17, 2020 2:14 PM

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions

kejriwal, covid at national capital, delhi covid situation, delhi coronavirus, max limit of wedding guests in delhi, lockdown in delhi marketsKejriwal said he Centre and all agencies are making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation. (IE Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots, and decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions against the earlier limit of 200.

Related News

He said the Centre and all agencies are making “double efforts” to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. “We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also thanked the central govt for helping people of Delhi in “such difficult times” and appealed to Delhiites with folded hands to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks power from Centre to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as COVID hotspots
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TB treatment during Covid pandemic: Experts raise questions over India’s approach
2Coronavirus vaccine update: Which potential Covid-19 vaccine will be easy to store, ship
3ADB allocates $20 million to help developing members access vaccines for COVID-19