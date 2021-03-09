Delhi Budget 2021: Manish Sisodia announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all in govt hospitals

Delhi deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that people of the city will get COVID-19 vaccines for free in all government hospitals. Sisodia, while presenting the annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, said that Rs 50 crore has been marked for this purpose. He also said that the government is preparing to increase the number of people being inoculated on a daily basis to 60,000. At present, around 45,000 are getting coronavirus vaccines every day in Delhi. Sisodia has presented the highest budget outlay to date.
More details awaited.
