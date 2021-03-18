Delhi: As COVID-19 cases surge, Satyendar Jain asks people to be cautious, shake off complacency

"Yesterday, 536 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent. However, it is still below 1 per cent and much lower compared to the figures in others cities and other states," Jain said. (File photo: IE)

Amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asked people to be cautious and observe all safety norms, and not get complacent about the pandemic situation in the city.

Interacting with reporters, he also said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a meeting with him on Thursday to review the situation.

Delhi on Wednesday had recorded 536 coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while three more persons died from COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 10,948.

The number of active cases on Wednesday rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

“Yesterday, 536 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent. However, it is still below 1 per cent and much lower compared to the figures in others cities and other states,” Jain said.

The health minister asserted that the situation in Delhi was “a lot under control” vis-a-vis in other cities, adding, an awareness drive is being carried out to make people comply with safety norms.

“In Maharashtra, positivity rate is 19.32 per cent, in Punjab, the figures were 5.96 per cent. In MP, it was 4.89 per cent, in Kerala, 3.49 per cent, Haryana figures were 2.88 per cent and in Gujarat the positivity rate was 1.92 per cent positivity rate, while in Delhi, it was 0.66 per cent,” he said.

A few days ago, Jain had?appealed to ?all Delhiites to maintain social distancing and celebrate a dry Holi this year? to check the spread of the pandemic.

On Thursday, he said, some people have become lethargic and complacent about the pandemic situation, and that behaviour should not be there at all. “I urge people to continue to wear masks and observe all safety norms, and not give in to complacency,” he said. Delhi on Monday had recorded 368 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

On Tuesday, the count had risen again to 425, with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent.

On Sunday, the daily fresh cases tally had?crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. Delhi on Saturday had recorded 419 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On Friday, 431 cases were recorded, while the count on Thursday was 409. Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.