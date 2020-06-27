Delhi: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit biggest COVID care center with 10,000 bed capacity

The facility which housed migrant labourers during the nationwide lockdown was recently converted into a Covid care hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister visited the newly built Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in the national capital today. The facility which presently has 2,000 beds, largest in the city, started functioning on Friday with the help of the health personnel and doctors from para military force ITBP. The facility which housed migrant labourers during the nationwide lockdown was recently converted into a Covid care hospital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter and posted a video of the joint visit of the hospital with Home Minister Amit Shah. Ushering Home Minister Shah inside the hospital, Kejriwal took stock of the facilities and preparedness of the hospital. At present, only 2,000 beds have been made available at the facility, however the Delhi government has said that once the hospital becomes fully operational it will have close to 10,000 beds

Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal had invited the Union Home Minister on a joint visit to the facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur area in the city. Kejriwal had also requested Shah to depute a team of doctors and health care professionals from the para military force to take care of the patients at the facility. Shah readily agreed to the demand and took to Twitter to inform Kejriwal that a team of ITBP doctors and health workers has already been allotted to manage the facility.

Live from Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur| The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre is among the largest hospitals in the world. On a joint visit with Hon. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. https://t.co/3WJ4tQpuHY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2020



Around 2000 ITBP and central armed forces personnel have been deputed to manage the newly built Covid care facility. Shah has also chaired a couple of meetings on the issue of the capital’s preparedness to deal with the rising number of Coronavirus positive cases.

The need of a new facility to treat Coronavirus patients arose after reports of lack of beds emerged in the national capital. In some cases, patients suffering from Covid-19 were reportedly sent back from multiple hospitals. Apart from less number of beds in the city, lack of availability of enough doctors and health staff workers to cater to the rising load of the patients was also flagged in multiple reports.