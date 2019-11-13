Delhi air pollution reaches severe category, 25% contribution of farm fires in nearby states

The burning of stubble in Haryana and Punjab contributed 25% to the PM 2.5 levels in Delhi according to SAFAR.

On Tuesday, as haze returned to Delhi and the air quality went down to ‘severe’ category again. According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM 2.5 emerged as the foremost pollutant. The AQI of the city was also recorded at 425, on Tuesday. On Wednesday it is over 700! Ghaziabad’s AQI was the worst at 453. Noida’s AQI was 440 followed by Greater Noida’s at 436. The worsened condition on Tuesday was because of factors like low temperatures, the higher share of external pollutants and low surface-level wind speed.

AQI between 401-500 is considered severe, 301-400 falls under very poor category and 201-300 is considered poor.AQI above 500 makes up the severe+ category. After Diwali, Delhi was shrouded in a pungent smog. The Supreme Court had declared a public health emergency and then ordered schools to be shut till November 5.

Ministry of Earth Sciences, Secretary, Madhavan Rajeevan tweeted that the forecast suggests air quality level will decrease to a severe category by November 14. The national capital region reported the temperature on Tuesday morning was 11,7-degree Celsius, the lowest of the season. It is below normal for the time of the year.

The burning of stubble in Haryana and Punjab contributed 25% to the PM 2.5 levels in Delhi according to SAFAR. 48, 683 cases of stubble burning have been recorded in Punjab, the highest so far. The situation is being monitored by Pollution control bodies and they will take more action if the air quality decreases to ‘severe+’ or Emergency category.

Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s member, Sunita Narain spoke with IE and said that they’ve been told about the situation’s improvement in 48 hours. Bursting of firecrackers, diesel Genset use and construction work has been banned. She added that odd-even would also take place again tomorrow onwards.

Authorities in Punjab, on the other hand, have said that because of most crop residue being already burnt, the cases of stubble burning have reduced in the past 3-4 days. Kahan Singh Pannu, Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that they will try to fix the problems and find out the reasons behind the rise of farm fires.