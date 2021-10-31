Delhi adds 45 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 0.08 pc

Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to COVID-19 in October. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

The national capital on Sunday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No fresh deaths were recorded.

With the new infections, Delhi’s coronavirus caseload climbed to 14,39,870. So far, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said.

The death toll stands at 25,091, it said.

According to the bulletin, authorities conducted 56,751 COVID-19 tests, including 46,468 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 348 active cases in Delhi. Of these, 142 patients are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86, the bulletin said.

Delhi reported 37 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and Wednesday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs in hospitals.

On April 20, the city reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the pandemic began last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of Delhi’s population has developed antibodies against coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and a robust vaccination drive.

All districts in the capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts – South, Central, Northeast and East – recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.

Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of COVID-19 have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent of unvaccinated ones.

According to government data, over 2.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 74 lakh people have received both doses.