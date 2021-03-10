Delhi: 370 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly two months

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 71,153, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

On Wednesday, 370 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,030, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent from 0.48 per cent on Tuesday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this sudden rise to complacency in people and not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and assuming all is well now.

The number of people under home isolation on Wednesday rose to 982 from 952 on Tuesday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.