Delhi: 20 critically ill patients die in city’s Jaipur Golden Hospital amid oxygen scarcity

Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said on Saturday. “The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock,” Dr D K Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, told PTI.
He said the hospital has over 200 patients and they had only half-an-hour of oxygen was left at 10:45 am. It received the last refill of oxygen around midnight, after hours of delay.
“Nobody has promised anything. Everybody is saying we will do our best,” the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government. Dr Baluja said the hospital has over 200 patients and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support. Around 35 patients are in the ICU, he said
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.