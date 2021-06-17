  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi: 158 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate slips to 0.20 pc

June 17, 2021 5:03 PM

These 10 fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

covidOn Thursday, 158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

The national capital has recorded 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 158 fresh cases of the disease while the positivity rate has dipped to 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths. On March 8, it had witnessed 239 cases while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVI-19, according to official figures.

