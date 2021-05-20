Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus cases

The drugs used in the treatment of the fungal infection will be arranged in enough quantity and awareness will be created among people for prevention against the disease, he said. (File photo: IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis cases at three city government-run hospitals. He made the announcement after discussing the rise in black fungus cases with officials and specialists at a meeting here.

“Three important decisions were taken at the meeting. Centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment of black fungus,” the CM tweeted.

The drugs used in the treatment of the fungal infection will be arranged in enough quantity and awareness will be created among people for prevention against the disease, he said.

“We have to stop the spread of the disease and give best possible treatment to those suffering from it,” he said in another tweet in Hindi.

Hospitals in Delhi have reported increased number of back fungus cases among people recovering from the novel coronavirus infection during the second wave of the disease and it could be ascribed to “irrational use of steroids at home without consulting doctors?, medical experts have said.

The fungal infection, which affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses, can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes and having compromised immune systems.

According to Suresh Singh Naruka, senior consultant, ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, mucormycosis is more among people with low immunity due to diabetes, kidney disease, liver disorder, old age, cardiac issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

“If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive,” he said.

Yudhyavir, Assistant Professor (anaesthesiology and critical care), AIIMS, noted that Amphotericin-B used in the treatment of mucormycosis is not commonly available and is manufactured in lesser quantities. ”Before COVID-19, the drug was not being used much. Now, its demand has risen, leading to its shortage,” he said.

He said steroids reduce inflammation in lungs, but also reduce immunity and increase blood sugar levels in both diabetics and non-diabetic COVID-19 patients. This is leading to an explosion in the number of black fungus cases.

Mohit Agarwal, additional director and Head of Medical Oncology Department, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said the large number of black fungus cases this year can be attributed to the high COVID-19 caseload, more ?severe cases? during the second wave and irrational use of steroids at home without consulting doctors.