DCGI to take a final call on granting market approval to Covishield, Covaxin

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take a final decision on granting market approval to two Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended to the national regulator for final approval, but no decision had been taken. He also indicated that these approvals could be with specific conditions.

The Subject Expert Committee on Wednesday had recommended an upgrade the status of Covishield and Covaxin from restricted use in emergencies to grant of new drug permission with conditions in the adult population.

Serum Institute of India had applied for regular marketing authorisation for Covishield at the end of 2021 and Bharat Biotech had sought regular market approval earlier this month.

The country has administered 160.33 crore doses of the two main Covid-19 vaccines till Thursday with 137.84 crore Covishield doses and 2.95 crore doses of the Covaxin administered so far.