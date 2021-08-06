DCGI approved QR 678 formulation proves to be a differentiator from traditional hair transplant treatment

The QR 678 ® therapy has also demonstrated encouraging results in post chemotherapy induced hair loss, treatment of hair conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and in immunogenic diseases like alopecia areata.

By Dr. Debraj Shome

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved QR 678 has bridged the gap in the hair regrowth market and has proven to be a differentiator from traditional hair transplant treatment. This hair restoration solution aids in follicle development. Follicles are the storehouse of the essential ingredients needed for a healthy and sustained hair growth by inducting the signals for hair follicle development.

Made in India product QR 678 formulation has gained international reputation in producing most effective, efficient results faster than any other surgical and non-surgical hair regrowth treatment known today.

Its effectiveness and efficacy has been reviewed by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and it has also been established that its benefits outweighs its potential risks. The formulation has received patents in the United States and in India; the comparative trials between the QR678 and PRP treatments have resulted in the therapy causing almost 300% better results than the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections.

This form of hair treatment/therapy is a mixture of natural growth factors that are already present in the scalp and therefore it is completely safe to use on everybody. It has the right concentration of specific hair growth factors, does not have any side effects, is performed as an outpatient procedure and the results are visible within eight weeks of starting the treatment.

The therapy curbs hair fall and increases the thickness, the number and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia or male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. The QR 678 ® therapy has also demonstrated encouraging results in post chemotherapy induced hair loss, treatment of hair conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and in immunogenic diseases like alopecia areata.

The crowning glory also known as the hair is an expression of one’s style and personality. How much hair you have on your scalp and how you style them goes a long way in making a good first impression. Hair fall continues to remain a prominent area of concern, especially in the age groups of 25 and onwards. Clinicians and cosmetologists have been investigating modalities for a long time now.

Abnormal hair loss from the scalp or any other hair bearing part of body is usually classified as hair fall. You know you are suffering from hair loss when you wake up with hair on your pillow or when your comb has more hair on it than on your scalp.

There are many different kinds of hair fall patterns, such as male and female pattern baldness, hair thinning and alopecia areata. Hair fall can be permanent or temporary, however it can leave a mark with grave psychological effects on patients due to various health reasons. Minimal side effects and non-invasive treatments are the two important factors that patients are looking for in hair fall and hair re-growth solutions.

The worry, stress, and loss of self-esteem that accompanies the forever-unwanted hair loss only add fuel to the filer and you end up losing more hair and in turn your confidence. Thankfully, there are ways to nip the problem in the bud. Through the years, hair loss solutions have taken a quantum leap with nonsurgical hair regrowth treatments like over-the-counter topical minoxidil, prescription oral finasteride, PRP injections, hair transplantation procedures stem cell treatment and the likes.

While they do help reduce hair fall when used in combination, these methods are riddled with side effects such as the itchy scalp, sexual dysfunction, infection on the scalp etc. The new millennium’s resolution to solve this complex issue has advanced to safe, easy, and highly effective, non-surgical hair fall treatments like the novel QR 678 ®- a first of its kind hair fall and hair regrowth therapy.

(The author is a Director, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)