The weekly positivity rate was at 17.03%.India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage was at 162.77 crore, with 93.17 crore first doses, 68.73 crore second doses and 83.62 lakh precautionary doses administered till Monday evening.

India on Monday reported a spike in daily Covid-19 test case positivity rate to 20.75%. The country reported 3,06,064 new cases, taking the active caseload to 22,49,335.

Children in the 15-17 age group received 4.25 crore doses of Covaxin.