Daily nourishment to help strengthen your teeth

By Dr Ashish Jain

It is alarming that the incidence of tooth decay among children in India is as high as 60 to 80 percent while it is 85 to 90 percent in adults. Reason – an acute lack of awareness about oral health and poor dental hygiene practices. The simple solution is routine dental care and proper nourishment. That’s right – nourishment! So, just like you moisturize your skin and apply oil to your hair to keep it healthy, it is important to also nourish your teeth. Improved nourishment can significantly change your oral health, reverse early caries/tooth decay, and strengthen enamel.

Understanding the causes of cavities

Carbohydrate-rich foods and sugary foods particularly those with a high Glycemic Index (GI), have been linked to an increased risk of dental caries. Typically, these foods cause a significant decrease in the pH balance of the mouth. Changes in the oral environment brought about by carbohydrate-rich foods can result in plaque bacteria formation due to acid production, which in turn leads to demineralization. Demineralization is the process by which we lose minerals from our teeth enamel, resulting in heightened sensitivity to heat, cold, pressure, and pain.

The natural process of remineralization and how it repairs demineralization

The human body attempts to repair demineralization through a process known as remineralization – a natural process of tooth repair. It involves the deposition of calcium and phosphate minerals on the enamel by absorbing them from the saliva. The purpose of remineralization is to restore the lost minerals of the teeth and maintain their strength, thus preventing tooth decay. However, if demineralization happens more frequently than remineralization, cavities may invariably form.

Taking oral hygiene to the next level

Through years of research, the effectiveness of fluoride in preventing caries has been established. In fact, the significant decrease in the prevalence and severity of caries observed in recent decades is largely attributed to the widespread use of fluoride. Despite this, dental caries remains one of the most common ailments worldwide. Researchers have proposed a new strategy to complement the effects of fluoride. That is, if fluoride is combined with an agent that targets plaque bacteria and prevents the caries process, it can potentially provide a significant improvement in caries prevention.

An advanced formula that incorporates arginine, fluoride, and natural calcium was shown to create a highly effective means of controlling plaque and reducing cavity formation. This next-generation dentifrice provides two times stronger teeth nourishment for better oral hygiene and remineralization. Along with regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups, proper nourishment can help take your oral hygiene to the next level.

(The author is a Chairperson of Periodontology at Punjab University Dental Institute. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)