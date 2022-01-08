India’s daily Covid count crosses 1 lakh after 7 months

On Friday, Maharashtra reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 infections followed by Delhi at 465 cases, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, Gujarat 204, Tamil Nadu 121, Haryana 114 and Telangana 117.

The daily surge in Covid-19 infections hit 1,17,100 on Friday, taking India’s total tally to 3,52,26,386. Of these 3,007 were confirmed cases of the Omicron variant which were reported across 27 states and UTs, data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday showed.

Amid the surge, the ministry revised the guidelines for all international arrivals ito the country. From January 11, all international travellers will have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival here. Travellers have to upload the test results on the Air Suvidha portal which is to be monitored by the respective states/UTs.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 876 infections followed by Delhi at 465 cases, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, Gujarat 204, Tamil Nadu 121, Haryana 114 and Telangana 117.

The daily case positivity ratio is on the rise and has gone up to 7.74% from 6.43% on Thursday and 5.3% on Wednesday. The recovery rate is currently at 97.57%.