Daily Covid-19 cases fall below 20,000 after 201 days

The daily positivity rate was 1.42%. It has remained below 3% for the last 29 days and below 5% for 112 consecutive days now. Total Covid-19 deaths have reached 4,47,373, with 179 deaths reported on Wednesday.

India reported 18,795 new cases on Tuesday. For the first time after 201 days, the daily new case count fell below 20,000. The country’s active caseload remained below three lakhs, with 2.92 lakh total cases.

India’s recovery rate stood at 97.81%, the highest since March 2020. The cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 87-crore mark, and was at 87.56 crore doses on Wednesday.

For the fifth time, more than 1.02 crore doses were administered in a day on Tuesday. Covaxin crossed the 10-crore mark on Wednesday, while accounted for 77 crore doses administered.

The active caseload of 2,92,206 is the lowest in 192 days, and constitutes 0.87% of the total positive cases. The weekly positivity rate was at 1.88% and has remained below 3% for the last 95 days.

The daily positivity rate was 1.42%. It has remained below 3% for the last 29 days and below 5% for 112 consecutive days now. Total Covid-19 deaths have reached 4,47,373, with 179 deaths reported on Wednesday.