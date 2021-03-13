Current wave of Coronavirus killing less people; patients experiencing milder symptoms

The similar trend has been observed in the state of Maharashtra which has been the worst affected state by Coronavirus.

Even as the rise in the Coronavirus cases in India and particularly in Maharashtra has raised fears of large-scale lockdown, the severity of the disease in the new cases is far milder than the previous wave of Coronavirus infection. According to The Indian Express report, the overall Case Fatality Ratio (CFR), which represents the number of deaths out of the confirmed Coronavirus cases, is around 1.4 percent. However, the CFR among patients who have contracted the virus since the beginning of this year is far less at 0.87 percent. This means that overall about 14 people have died on an average from every 1000 Covid-19 patients in India, but the mortality rate in cases reported from early this year is less and only eight people have died out of every 1000 cases.

The above figure was derived from looking at the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases that have been reported in the initial two months of the year which is 8,06,453. Assuming that the death of Coronavirus patients happens after an average of 2 to 3 weeks from the date of confirmation of infection, there have been a total of 6,979 Covid-19 related deaths between January 11 and March 11. The similar trend has been observed in the state of Maharashtra which has been the worst affected state by Coronavirus.

The overall Case Fatality Ratio in the state since the onset of the pandemic has been about 2.38 percent, however the CFR has sharply dropped to about 1.2 percent among cases which have been reported from the beginning of this year. Dr Pradeep Awate, who is Maharashtra’s Covid-19 surveillance officer told The Indian Express that there is clear evidence that the new cases of Coronavirus have milder symptoms than the previous cases of the disease.

According to Dr Awate, the trend is even more significant and noticeable on a daily basis. Dr Awate told The Indian Express that the last time Maharashtra was reporting a similar number of cases was in the month of August-September and at that point in time, the state was reporting about 200-300 deaths everyday. However, Dr Awate added, this time around the daily Covid-19 deaths reported in the state is about 50-60 deaths per day.

Similar conclusions can be drawn about the current wave of Coronavirus from the fact that the number of critically ill patients of Coronavirus in the hospitals have reduced substantially. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, who is the medical director of Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital told the Indian Express that in September and October when the state was reporting similar number of daily cases, almost all the oxygenated beds and ICUs were occupied but at present less than half of such facilities are in use.