Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 3.64 cr: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.64 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7.00 pm.

These include 75,47,958 healthcare workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose and 4608397 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 76,63,647 frontline workers who have been administered the first dose, 17,86,812 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries more than 60-years-old and 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities have been given the first dose, according to health ministry.

“Total 14,03,208 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Wednesday, the sixty first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Out of which, 12,10,498 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,92,710 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,” the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 12,10,498 include 8,84,918 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,20,160 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.