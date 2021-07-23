Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 42.75 cr: Health ministry

Cumulatively, 13,52,21,119 persons in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and total 57,54,908 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.75 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
Nearly 38,87,028 vaccine doses have been administered on Friday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
The ministry said 18,09,954 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,92,363 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.
