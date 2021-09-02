Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 67 crore: Health ministry

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 67 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.
More than 64.70 lakh (64,70,901) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.