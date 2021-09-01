  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 66 crore: Health ministry

By: |
September 01, 2021 10:31 PM

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine  doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 66 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine  doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

Cumulatively, 25,89,65,198 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 2,97,99,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-three of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry data.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

