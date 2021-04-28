CoWIN Vaccine Registration for 18+ Age: Registration for COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 kicks off — here’s all there is to know

oWIN Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Portal, CoWIN App Registration for 18+ Age (PTI Photo/File image)

CoWIN Vaccine Registration Online for Above 18 Age: The phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination drive — which will include inoculation of all above the age of 18 in the country — begins May 1, and the registration for that has kicked off today, Wednesday – April 28. As India enters the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination programme it intends to vaccinate all those aged above 18 years in the country.

Confirming the opening of registration for Coronavirus vaccination phase 3, a tweet on the official Twitter handle of “Aarogya Setu” confirmed that the registration for 18 plus citizens will begin on https://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on Wednesday.

The caveat it added was that the appointments at state government centers and private centers depends on how many vaccination centers are ready on May 1 for vaccination of those above 18 years of age.

CoWIN Vaccine Registration Online for Above 18 Age: Points to be noted

The official Aarogya Setu handle also states that the appointment for those between 18 and 44 years will be based on slots made available by the private vaccinations centers as well as the respective state government.

Also the minimum age for each vaccination center is displayed with the name of the vaccination center. Appointment slots are available where the age displayed is 18+.

However, it adds that more appointment slots will soon be offered. And if slots are not currently available, recipients must check after some time for any vacant slots.

Here’s how all those above the age of 18 years can now register to get Covid-19 vaccination:

CoWIN Vaccine Registration Online for Above 18 Age: How to Register for COVID-19 vaccine online

Step 1 of the vaccination process is registration. As the registrations open for the third phase of vaccination drive, users can now head over to either the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu and UMANG app for registration. Users can check the vaccinations centres closest to them and sign up to get vaccinated by either Bharat Biotech manufactured indigenous Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield which is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India (SII).

CoWIN Vaccine Registration Online for Above 18 Age: How to Register on CoWIN platform

Head over to the CoWIN website, and click on to the option to register/sign in yourself. Input your mobile number and submit to get an OTP. On receiving the OTP, input it to verify. Now you can register four people for vaccination. Now, insert all the details — your name, gender, year of birth and photo ID proof, and then click on register. Upon registering you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Next to the registered person’s name click on the option of schedule . Insert your pin code and it will display all the centres where vaccination is on in the pin code area inserted by you. You can then select the centre, date and time of vaccination and click to confirm. This way you can register yourself and others for the vaccination.

CoWIN Vaccine Registration Online for Above 18 Age: How to Register using Aarogya Setu

Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab. Select the vaccination registration, and input your phone number, and submit to get an OTP. Insert the OTP and verify. This will navigate you to the page where registration for vaccination can be done. Follow the same steps as mentioned above for registering on the CoWIN platform.

All those getting vaccinated will need to take two vaccine shots — the second dose of Covaxin must be taken between 28 to 42 days of the first dose, while the second dose of Covishield vaccine must be taken between 28 to 56 days of the first dose.