Covid-19 Vaccine Registration ALERT! CoWIN launches key OTP upgrade; here’s how you can register using 4-digit code – Complete Guide

The new security features will not only reduce mistakenly generated vaccination certificates and but will also prevent scammers from misguiding people.

How to Register for Coronavirus Vaccine Online on CoWIN.gov.in: Even though there are early signs of a drop in daily cases of Coronavirus, the raging Covid-19 second wave is far from over in the country. India has been witnessing nearly 4 lakh cases for the past few weeks. On Wednesday, India reported 4,205deaths linked to coronavirus infections, which is its highest since the pandemic hit the nation in 2020. In order to limit the spread of Covid-19 infections, the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra, has allowed Covid-19 jabs for all above 18 years under the third phase of vaccination drive from May 1 with an aim to widen the vaccination drive.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India has so far vaccinated 17.5 crore people. And, over 30 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 have received Covid-19 jab so far under phase 3 of the ongoing vaccination drive. One needs to register either on the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu and UMANG app to book a slot for vaccination. Though there were some reports of initial glitches, things become smoother after the initial rush and the app got updated.

In order to make the vaccine registration process safer, easier, hassle-free, and more secure, now the CoWIN website has added a new four-digit security code feature. The new security feature has been added to the CoWIN website after several people complained of the generation of their vaccine certificate even they haven’t received any jab. According to experts, the new security features will not only reduce mistakenly generated vaccination certificates and but will also prevent scammers from misguiding people.

Once you register on the CoWIN website and picks a slot for vaccination, you will get a four-digit security code. Don’t share the code with anyone, it must be kept safe. For verification, you need to produce the 4-digit code at the inoculation centre to get the jab on the vaccination day.

How to register on CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination and how to use the 4-digit security code:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoWIN i.e. https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the register button; fill up your contact details and register your mobile number

Step 3: You will get an OTP (one-time-password) on your mobile through SMS; enter the OTP to get into CoWIN portal. If you have already registered, just sign in.

Step 4: Enter your location, district, and state. You can even enter the PIN code of the vaccination centre of your area.

Step 5: Then you will be able to see all nearby vaccination centres and slots. Click on the green slot of preference, select a time slot, and confirm the booking

Step 6: After which you will get a four-digit security code as a text message on your registered mobile number. The four-digit code will be required to authenticate your booking on the vaccination day.

Step 7: After getting vaccinated, you can log in to CoWIN portal to download your vaccine certificate.