Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: After brief relief, India’s Covid tally crosses 30,000-mark again

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today: India’s Covid tally witnessed a sharp spike of nearly 20 per cent on Thursday. The latest data released by the Union Health Ministry says that 31,293 fresh Covid-19 infections were registered in India in the last 24 hours. The corona fatalities saw a decline today with official records showing 282 Covid deaths in the span of a single day.

Here are the newest, verified Covid updates from India and across the world.