Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: After brief relief, India’s Covid tally crosses 30,000-mark again

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today: India’s Covid tally witnessed a sharp spike of nearly 20 per cent on Thursday. The latest data released by the Union Health Ministry says that 31,293 fresh Covid-19 infections were registered in India in the last 24 hours. The corona fatalities saw a decline today with official records showing 282 Covid deaths in the span of a single day.
Taiwan plans to contribute to a new fund run by the World Bank fund to fight pandemics and will also share vaccines globally once it has enough domestic supply, former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen told a virtual summit on COVID-19.U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised at the summit to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries. The U.S. government is also calling for a $10 billion global health security financial intermediary fund, or FIF, to be run by the World Bank.Speaking at the summit, Chen said Taiwan supported the goal of vaccinating the world and noted its contribution of masks and other personal protective equipment to countries around the world."Once there is enough supply to meet domestic needs we want to share our vaccines with other countries," Chen, a doctor by training, said, but without giving details. - Reuters
Japan will double its COVID-19 vaccine donations to about 60 million doses intended for needy countries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit on Thursday.The pledge adds to a previous agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-japan-covax-idCNL3N2NK0GL to provide 30 million doses and $1 billion to COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organization."Japan has provided approximately 23 million doses of COVID vaccine to various countries and regions across the world, which is the third largest provision of vaccine in the world so far," Suga told the conference.Much of Japan's vaccine donations thus far have been via bilateral agreements with Asian neighbours, outside of the COVAX program.Japan is giving away most of its domestically produced supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc. Reuters
