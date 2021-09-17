CoWIN adds new feature to offer real-time data on Covid-19 vccination

The launch of the new real-time ticker comes on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The Centre has introduced a real-time ticker tracking the vaccination count on the CoWIN portal.

National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma tweeted: “…we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second.”

Sharma also said the ticker celebrates the relentless efforts of the country’s vaccinators.

Celebrating the relentless efforts of India’s vaccinators against COVID-19, we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second. Check new feature – https://t.co/YhG7gjKdEm #VaccineSeva pic.twitter.com/0nKWiqeZxd — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 17, 2021

The CoWIN portal, which is mandatory for Indian citizens to register for vaccines, faced a myriad of problems following its launch earlier this year. However, the glitches on the portal proved to be a stumbling block for many Indians, leading to criticism from several quarters. Many volunteer groups, start-ups, and activists pitched in to help citizens, many of whom with zero digital literacy, register.

On the day registrations opened for all adults on CoWIN, the dedicated website crashed. Many complained that the portal was not working. Within an hour of registrations opening, the government had to fix a “minor glitch” in the portal.

The launch of the new real-time ticker comes on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has championed the removal of India’s digital divide. Till Friday afternoon, India vaccinated over 1.35 crore people against Covid-19 — the fourth time the country has passed the 1-crore mark in a month.

India aims to inoculate 2 crore people to mark Modi’s 71st birthday. The BJP has prepared its volunteers to maximum coverage and achieve the vaccination milestone.

PM @NarendraModi जी के जन्मदिवस पर देश ने 1:30 बजे तक अब तक सबसे तेज 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है, और हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे है। मुझे विश्वास है की आज हम सभी टीकाकरण का नया कीर्तिमान बना कर प्रधानमंत्री जी को उपहार स्वरूप देंगे। #VaccineSeva #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/qw6jMrxFyu — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 17, 2021

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that this was the fastest pace at which India had administered 1 crore doses. “On PM @Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward,” Mandaviya, who recently took charge of the Union Health Ministry, tweeted in Hindi. “I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the Prime Minister.”