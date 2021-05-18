Can cow dung cure Covid-19? Here’s what experts have to say

Doctors have warned against the practice saying there is no scientific evidence to prove that applying cow dung on the body can cure Covid-19. (Photo Source: Reuters)

As the second wave of coronavirus infection continues to ravage the country, some people are smearing cow dung over their bodies to ward off Covid-19. Recently a video from Gujarat, that went viral on social media platforms, showed some people applying dung on their bodies.

Gautam Manilal Borisa, who works as an associate manager at a pharmaceuticals company, believes that it helped him recover after he was tested positive for Covid-19 during the first wave. “Even doctors come here. Their belief is that this therapy improves their immunity and they can go and tend to patients with no fear,” Borisa, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to a report, several people reportedly visit the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala for this practice. The ‘gaushala’ is situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat. These people apply cow dung and urine mixtures on their bodies and let it dry. During this time, they hug and honour cows and practice yoga. After this, these men clean the cow dung on their body with milk or buttermilk.

However, doctors have warned against the practice saying there is no scientific evidence to prove that applying cow dung on the body can cure Covid-19. In fact, they warned that such practice could lead to an explosion in the number of black fungus cases.



Dr Gyan Bharti – Pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad – said that there is no basis in the claim. “Treatment of Covid-19 is symptomatic and the only way to stay safe is to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour i.e. wearing masks properly, cleaning hands at a regular interval and following norms of social distancing,” the doctor was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Dr Vikas Maurya – director, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh – said that the practice can result in the onset of the black fungal infection. “Cow dung cannot cure Covid. It is totally misleading.”