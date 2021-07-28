Covishield effectiveness: 93% reduction in Covid cases among fully vaccinated Armed Forces personnel

The study took place when the nation was struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 (Photo: Covishield/ Reuters)

A large-scale study by the armed forces showed nearly 93 per cent reduction in Covid infections in those who have taken Covishield vaccine. The study ‘VIN-WIN’, published on July 27 in the peer-reviewed Medical Journal Armed Forces India by Ghosh and others, was done to assess vaccine effectiveness. It also showed considerable reduction in COVID-related deaths by 98 per cent. This study took place when the nation was struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus. Despite that the study revealed that a fully vaccinated group were better off with up to 82 per cent of 1.59 million showing seven deaths only, said the researchers.

The study of effectiveness of Covishield vaccine among healthcare and frontline workers of Indian Armed Forces highlights the impact of protection provided by the vaccine against coronavirus. Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, director general, also a co-author of the study, in an official statement issued said that it is the largest study worldwide on covid vaccine effectiveness so far reflecting teamwork between various specialists in Armed Forces Medical Services.

The health workers and frontline workers of the armed forces were the first to receive jab when India’s biggest vaccination drive against COVID–19 was launched with most of them young males, who were administered Covishield vaccine. Over 82 per cent of the armed forces population was fully vaccinated by May 30. The study was carried out from the existing armed forces health surveillance system that had been enhanced for monitoring Covid-19. The system had the data for daily vaccinations with first and second doses, date of a patient testing positive for Covid-19 and Covid-related deaths, all of the data was available which could be further analysed.