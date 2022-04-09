A day before India’s mega booster-dose drive, Bharat Biotech, SII slash Covaxin, Covishield prices — Details here

Serum Institute of India has cut the price of the Covishield precaution (booster) dose at private hospitals by more than half, a day before booster shots become available to all Indian adults, CEO Adar Poonawalla announced. The price of a single dose has been slashed to Rs 225 from Rs 600 earlier. The decision was taken following discussions with the Centre.

“We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to ₹ 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+,” Poonawalla tweeted.

The price of the Covaxin precaution dose has also been cut to Rs 225 from Rs 1,200.

