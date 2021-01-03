COVID-19 Vaccines in India: DCGI likely to make big announcement shortly

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to make some big announcements on the COVID-19 vaccine – Covaxin and Covishield. The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already approved the restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situations. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech.
The panel has also cleared the emergency use authorisation application of the Serum Institute of India (SII). Pune-based SII has is developing Covishield in collaboration with AstraZeneca.
