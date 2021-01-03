  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 Vaccines in India: DCGI likely to make big announcement shortly

Updated: Jan 03, 2021 10:29 AM

The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already approved the restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situations.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is expected to make some big announcements on the COVID-19 vaccine – Covaxin and Covishield. The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already approved the restricted use of Covaxin in emergency situations. Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech.

The panel has also cleared the emergency use authorisation application of the Serum Institute of India (SII). Pune-based SII has is developing Covishield in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

