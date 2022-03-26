COVID-19 Top 10 updates: India records 4,100 fatalities as Maharashtra clears backlog

Even with a large part of Europe, the UK, United States, Hong Kong, China witnessed a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, India has been consistently recording less than 2,000 cases.

Even with a large part of Europe, the UK, United States, Hong Kong, China witnessed a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, India has been consistently recording less than 2,000 cases. But with the removing all restrictions and opening by international borders from March 27, experts fret that the fourth Covid wave is just around the corner.

If top global health experts are to be believed, the Omicron sub-variant is behind the recent surge in the new Covid cases around the world.

As far as India is concerned, epidemiologists believe that majority of Indians have acquired protective immunity to the virus by contracting the infection or getting immunity. Yet then health authorities press for continuous genomic sequencing to identify new variants of concern

Here are the top 10 Covid-related updates in the last 24 hours