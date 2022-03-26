COVID-19 Top 10 updates: India records 4,100 fatalities as Maharashtra clears backlog

Even with a large part of Europe, the UK, United States, Hong Kong, China witnessed a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, India has been consistently recording less than 2,000 cases. But with the removing all restrictions and opening by international borders from March 27, experts fret that the fourth Covid wave is just around the corner.
If top global health experts are to be believed, the Omicron sub-variant is behind the recent surge in the new Covid cases around the world.
As far as India is concerned, epidemiologists believe that majority of Indians have acquired protective immunity to the virus by contracting the infection or getting immunity. Yet then health authorities press for continuous genomic sequencing to identify new variants of concern
Here are the top 10 Covid-related updates in the last 24 hours
- India logs 1,660 new COVID-19 cases. With this country’s COVID-19 tally is at 4,30,18,032, while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000,
- The number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,741, the lowest in 702 days
- India’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state.
- The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent,
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.29 per cent, according to the health ministry.
- The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 182.87 crores.
- The government says no state has reported deaths due to oxygen shortage and states and UTs who responded to the Centre’s requests to furnish details reported so, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament.
- Coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and are nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK last week
- Delhi reports 112 fresh Covid-19 cases, 100 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. Also, the number of medical institutions decreased in 2020 due to Covid, says Delhi economic survey
- 12 children fell ill and fainted after they received Covid-19 vaccine shots in Satna in Madhya Pradesh.