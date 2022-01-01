Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India records single-day rise of 22,775 new Covid-19 infections; Omicron tally reaches 1,431

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Updates: With the onset of New Year 2022, many parts of the world cancelled celebrations and festivities keeping in view the rapidly spreading cases of Omicron variant and the increasing number of Coronavirus infections. India too had imposed fresh curbs in many states as a precautionary measure. Patrolling teams in Gurugram, Haryana, were seen evacuating malls and other public places in adherence to night curfew from 11pm to 5am, news agency ANI reported. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen in various places in Delhi, including the Cannaught Place. While the Maharashtra government did not completely ban New Year celebrations, it did impose several restrictions. Only 50 per cent attendance was allowed at events in confined spaces. The state government had earlier issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations to ring in the New Year.
The Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning updated its data and recorded 1,431 cases of Omicron variant across 23 states, Union territories so far. India recorded a single-day rise of 22,775 new Coronavirus infections and 406 related fatalities. Number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has increased to 1,04,781, as per the official data. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115, news agency PTI reported. The daily rise in Covid-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in India after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, as per the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.
It has been observed that the arrival of Omicron has brought a surge in Covid-19 cases in many countries around the world. Global infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec 24 and Dec 30, according to Reuters data.
Watch this space for the latest updates Covid-19 and Omicron surge in India and around the globe:
The Omicron coronavirus variant dampened New Year festivities around much of the world, with Paris cancelling its fireworks show, London relegating its to television, and New York City scaling down its famous ball drop celebration in Times Square. The illuminated ball made of Waterford crystal panels slid down its poll at the midnight hour in Times Square, but only 15,000 spectators were allowed into the official viewing area instead of the usual 58,000. A year ago, the newly available vaccine offered hope that the COVID-19 pandemic may be under control by the start of 2022. Instead, the sudden arrival of Omicron has brought a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe. Worldwide infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day between Dec. 24 and 30, up some 100,000 on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Deaths, however, have not risen in kind, bringing hope the new variant is less lethal. New York City reported a record 44,000 cases on Wednesday and another 43,000 on Thursday, leading some critics to question whether the celebrations should go ahead at all. But officials decided an outdoor party of vaccinated, masked and socially distant revellers was safe, and a better option than the virtually vacant celebration that rung in 2021. (Reuters)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported eight new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 7,728, a health department official said on Saturday. Of the fresh patients, five have travel history and three were detected during contact tracing, he said. Three more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,585, the official said. The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said. The Union Territory now has 14 active cases. Two patients have been found infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus and admitted to a state-run hospital, the official said. Altogether, 5,92,875 people have been inoculated with 2,99,568 of them having received both doses of the vaccines. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.16 per cent, the official added. (PTI)
India has logged 161 fresh Omicron cases, taking their tally in the country to 1,431, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The 1,431 cases of the new variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and union territories so far, and 488 of these have either recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115. The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in the country after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the data updated at 8 am. India saw 22,775 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated. A total of 22,431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6, while the active case count was recorded above one lakh last on November 30. The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23. (PTI)
