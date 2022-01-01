Covid-19 Omicron Variant Live Updates: India records single-day rise of 22,775 new Covid-19 infections; Omicron tally reaches 1,431

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Latest Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India Live updates: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning updated its data and recorded 1,431 cases of Omicron variant across 23 states, Union territories so far. India recorded a single-day rise of 22,775 new Coronavirus infections and 406 related fatalities. Number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has increased to 1,04,781, as per the official data.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration Latest Updates: With the onset of New Year 2022, many parts of the world cancelled celebrations and festivities keeping in view the rapidly spreading cases of Omicron variant and the increasing number of Coronavirus infections. India too had imposed fresh curbs in many states as a precautionary measure. Patrolling teams in Gurugram, Haryana, were seen evacuating malls and other public places in adherence to night curfew from 11pm to 5am, news agency ANI reported. Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen in various places in Delhi, including the Cannaught Place. While the Maharashtra government did not completely ban New Year celebrations, it did impose several restrictions. Only 50 per cent attendance was allowed at events in confined spaces. The state government had earlier issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations to ring in the New Year.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning updated its data and recorded 1,431 cases of Omicron variant across 23 states, Union territories so far. India recorded a single-day rise of 22,775 new Coronavirus infections and 406 related fatalities. Number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has increased to 1,04,781, as per the official data. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115, news agency PTI reported. The daily rise in Covid-19 cases crossed the 16,000-mark in India after around 65 days, taking the infection tally to 3,48,61,579, while the count of active cases increased to 1,04,781, as per the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

It has been observed that the arrival of Omicron has brought a surge in Covid-19 cases in many countries around the world. Global infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day worldwide between Dec 24 and Dec 30, according to Reuters data.

Watch this space for the latest updates Covid-19 and Omicron surge in India and around the globe: