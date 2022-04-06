India records a spike in new Covid infections since yesterday – Top Covid-19 Updates

Coronavirus April 6th Latest News: According to the official data shared by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, India reported 1,086 new coronavirus infections in a single day which took the country’s total tally to 4,30,30,925. The country’s total death toll climbed to 5,21,487 with 71 fresh fatalities. The Ministry informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

Want to know more about Covid tally in the country? Here are the top updates from India and around the world:

– According to the Ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,97,567, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

– The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.04 crore.

– Maharashtra’s Thane district reported six new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 7,08,810, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

– The Centre had earlier asked states to provide details of people who died because of shortage of oxygen. The Parliament was informed on Tuesday that as of now confirmed death due to oxygen shortage has not been reported by any state or union territory.

– China recorded 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 5, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday, reported reuters. China had on April 4th recorded 1,235 new Covid cases.