Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s active cases inch up to 4.14 lakh, daily positivity rate also sees upward trend

While India’s mass vaccination programme against coronavirus is ongoing at a somewhat decent pace, the US has got into the hyper mode. Top firms have communicated the staff get the Covid jabs. The urgency can be gauged from the fact that Vanguard, one of world’s biggest asset managers, is offering its staff USD 1000 to get vaccinated! (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Latest Update, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Online, Covid Live Tracker, Covid third wave latest news August 6: India today reported more than 40,000 cases for the third day running. The official data says that 44,643 new Covid-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours. The morning bulletin has some respite in terms of Covid fatalities. With 464 Covid deaths, India saw less than 500 corona-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. At 97.36 per cent, there was a minute drop in the recovery rate. The daily positivity rate has also gone up slightly to 2.72 per cent. The number of Covid recoveries remain less than the number of fresh cases. The health bulletin says that 41,096 people were treated completely from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, have we learnt any lesson from the horrors of the second wave? This would be known in the coming months. After Kerala’s total lockdown on weekend, now Odisha has also issued a stern warning of a complete shutdown if people don’t listen to the local authorities. So, what happens during the third wave? Well, the answer is a mishmash of behavioural patterns along with the pace of daily vaccination. Like what we are witnessing right now, while Kerala is seeing over 22,000 cases every day, the situation is quite different in places such as Delhi and even Maharashtra. Similarly, in the coming days, there won’t be a uniform pattern of Covid surge. This means while some states will see the corona’s upward trajectory, others may see an ebb.

Two key factors that will make or break the situation in India are – vaccination rate and virus exposure among people. These waves are more of a model to understand the patterns. However, what happens on the ground is completely different and very unpredictable.

As we see new challenges faced by states in breaking the chain, here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world: