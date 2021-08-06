Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s active cases inch up to 4.14 lakh, daily positivity rate also sees upward trend

Coronavirus Cases in India Latest Update, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Online, Covid Live Tracker, Covid third wave latest news August 6: India today reported more than 40,000 cases for the third day running. The official data says that 44,643 new Covid-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours. The morning bulletin has some respite in terms of Covid fatalities. With 464 Covid deaths, India saw less than 500 corona-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. At 97.36 per cent, there was a minute drop in the recovery rate. The daily positivity rate has also gone up slightly to 2.72 per cent. The number of Covid recoveries remain less than the number of fresh cases. The health bulletin says that 41,096 people were treated completely from Covid-19.
Meanwhile, have we learnt any lesson from the horrors of the second wave? This would be known in the coming months. After Kerala’s total lockdown on weekend, now Odisha has also issued a stern warning of a complete shutdown if people don’t listen to the local authorities. So, what happens during the third wave? Well, the answer is a mishmash of behavioural patterns along with the pace of daily vaccination. Like what we are witnessing right now, while Kerala is seeing over 22,000 cases every day, the situation is quite different in places such as Delhi and even Maharashtra. Similarly, in the coming days, there won’t be a uniform pattern of Covid surge. This means while some states will see the corona’s upward trajectory, others may see an ebb.
Two key factors that will make or break the situation in India are – vaccination rate and virus exposure among people. These waves are more of a model to understand the patterns. However, what happens on the ground is completely different and very unpredictable.
As we see new challenges faced by states in breaking the chain, here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world:
Highlights
The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,541, he said. The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free, the official said. A total of 7,408 people have recuperated from the COVID-19 so far, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours. So far a total of 4,47,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.69 per cent. - PTI
The COVID-19 tally of Thane district in Maharashtra rose by 283 to reach 5,46,108, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 13 more persons in the district, which pushed its death toll to 11,079. The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.02 per cent at present, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,33,591, while the death toll is 3,208 another official said. - PTI
China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control the biggest flare-up since the original 2019 outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu province, where the highly contagious delta variant spread among airport workers in the provincial capital of Nanjing. Other cases were found in six provinces from tropical Hainan in the south to Inner Mongolia bordering on Russia. That has taken the number of cases linked to the Nanjing outbreak to at least 1,222 since the middle of last month, prompting renewed travel restrictions, community lockdowns and the sealing off of a city of 1.5 million. - AP
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,448 to 3,784,433, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 24 to 91,754, the tally showed. – Reuters
Australian officials on Friday warned Sydney residents to brace for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the country's largest city logged record infections for the second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown to stamp out an outbreak of Delta variant."Just based on the trend in the last few days and where things are going, I am expecting higher case numbers in the next few days and I just want everyone to be prepared for that," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, up from the previous high of 259 the day before. New South Wales reported a record 291 cases, up from 262, with one new death, raising the state total to 22 in the latest outbreak, all in Sydney.Of particular concern is the growing number of people positive with the highly infectious Delta strain moving around in the community, particularly in Sydney's southwestern suburbs. - Reuters
Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January 2022 as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the delta variant. The Seattle Times, which detailed the tech giant's delay in returning to offices from internal messages, reports that unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to the office. - AP
Coronavirus hospitalisations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant cuts across the country. The number of people in the hospital in the US has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has sent cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February. Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all hospitalisations in the country. Louisiana and Georgia have some of the lowest vaccination rates, with 38% of their populations fully inoculated. Florida is closer to the national rate, at 49%. Most New England states are well over 60%. - AP
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. ‘Let me be clear’ we have a zero tolerance policy on this,’ wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press after its contents were first tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. CNN offered no details on the firings, or where the employees were based. AP
Teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff said she was supposed to get her first vaccine shot the same week she got COVID-19, which forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics and has left her without her sense of smell. ‘I'm just happy that I didn't have really many symptoms. I was pretty much asymptomatic,’ the 17-year-old American said Thursday before participating in an exhibition match against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka at the Citi Open hard-court tournament. "I just had - still have - a loss of smell. But other than that, I'm A-OK." Gauff announced via social media on July 18 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and would need to sit out the Summer Games that began soon thereafter. - AP
Singapore reported three deaths from COVID-19 complications in the past five days with 98 new infections surfacing on Thursday. As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,508 COVID-19 cases. A 79-year-old man, not vaccinated, died from virus complications, taking Singapore's death toll from the virus to 40, reported Channel News Asia, citing a Ministry of Health (MOH) statement. The man had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension. He died on Wednesday. On Monday, a 58-year-old woman, also unvaccinated, died. On Sunday, a 34-year-old Ukrainian sailor, who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 28, succumbed to Covid complications. - PTI
Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies. US-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, and plans later this month to also seek the World Health Organization review needed to be part of the COVAX global vaccine programme. Novavax CEO Stanley Erck called the submissions an ‘important step toward access to millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine for countries with an urgent need to control the pandemic.’ The company announced it also plans to submit applications in Britain soon, followed by Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, but not in the US until later in the year. - AP
Good morning and welcome to FE Online's live blog on coronavirus pandemic. As we start the day, here are key updates that you should know: