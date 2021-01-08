Covid vaccine roll out in Bengal: Vaccination likely to begin by next Thursday, read details

In Kolkata, the final vaccination trial is going on at NRS Medical College, SSKM Hospital, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation health center.

Covid vaccination in West Bengal is likely to begin by next Thursday. West Bengal health department has revealed that initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are likely to be administered to health workers by January 14. Serum Institute of India’s version of Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ is likely to reach Kolkata from Pune by Saturday, according to an Indian Express report.

The West Bengal government has already furnished a list comprising identities of Health workers who would receive the first Covid shots in the state. The health workers include nurses, doctors, and Group-D staff of hospitals. Those, who are supposed to receive the vaccine in the first phase, will get all details via SMS. These SMSes will be sent once the vaccine doses arrive, the IE report says.

A Health official has likened the preparations ahead of the Covid vaccination drive to that election process. The health official said that special teams of a vaccinator and four vaccination officers will man the vaccination sites. The aforementioned five officials concerned will be conducting the process in every vaccination site. A healthcare worker will be the vaccinator. He will be assisted by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) personnel, police officials, and home guards will be part of the special team. the IE report says.

A list of details of six lakh healthcare workers has been prepared and submitted to the Department of Health. Another list is being prepared for the people aged above 50 years who have comorbidities. They will be vaccinated after health workers. Apart from them, civic workers, police, and frontline workers will also be vaccinated in a phase-wise manner.

Meanwhile, the final vaccination dry run is being carried out in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal on Friday. In Kolkata, the final vaccination trial is going on at NRS Medical College, SSKM Hospital, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation health center. All districts are holding the vaccination trials at three health centres.

The Union health ministry has informed West Bengal in a communique Covid-19 vaccine will be transported to already identified consignee points. The state government must be prepared to receive these consignments.