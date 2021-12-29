Covid vaccine precautionary dose: Doctor’s certificate not required for beneficiaries above 60 years

The Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan before roll out of Covid vaccination for children said that 4.40 crore children between age 15 and 18 years are eligible for the new phase of immunisation drive

Come the new year and India will start administering a ‘precautionary’ dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those aged 60 years and above with co-morbid conditions. The Union Minister on Tuesday informed that states that people aged 60 and above need not produce a health certificate from a doctor to avail the third dose.

Approximately 2.75 crore co-morbid population is eligible for ‘precautionary’ dose in the 60-plus age group. Such people are expected to take advice from their physician before registering for the third dose.

Moreover, those deployed election duty at poll-bound states in the coming months are eligible for the precautionary dose in the category of frontline workers. Those who have registered their status as general citizens on the Co-WIN portal need to update their status as Healthcare workers or front line workers to get the third dose. To do so they need to

Produced their employment certificate at Government Vaccination Centres in on-site mode while administration of the dose there.

Only Covaxin will be administered to children in the age group of 15 -18 age group and districts would take care that there are no incidence of mixing up of vaccine. The states were advised to publicize about the new phase of vaccination adequately including the details of the session sites that will vaccinate those between 15 and 18 years. Although slots can be booked both online and onsite but that is subject to availability. Beneficiaries need to ensure the availability of slots in the vaccination centre of their choice.

For precautionary dose beneficiaries will receive an SMS when their date is sue Moreover on administration of precautionary dose it will be reflected on the digital certificates generated through Co-WIN.

Moreover, since the incidence of crowding at poll bound states during the election dates is expected, states should pace up vaccination coverage there and review implementation of district-wise vaccination plans on a daily basis.