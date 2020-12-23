Covid vaccine: Only a global effort can get us back to normality, says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

He believes resilience will be key in the Tata Group’s approach to the environment, supply chains or how it builds stronger connections with our communities. (File image)

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, has called for a new era of co-operation, in which individuals, businesses and nations more readily join forces. In a letter to his colleagues, he observed that to distribute a vaccine to every country in the world will be an international operation of unparalleled complexity. “The same is true of rapid testing and new treatments. Only a global effort can get us back to normality,” he wrote.

He believes resilience will be key in the Tata Group’s approach to the environment, supply chains or how it builds stronger connections with our communities. “Buried in the stress and trauma of Covid-19 are opportunities for renewal. Pandemics have, in the past, inspired progress in medicine, urban planning, architecture and countless other fields. This one will be the same,” he said.

Chandrasekaran noted that rules are being rewritten and we have learned that many things once undertaken outside the home can be done equally well inside it such as shopping, education, healthcare and work. “Alongside practical adaptations to lockdown, there has been a shift in priorities: Greater focus on safety and resilience, and a transition from ‘just in time’ toward ‘just in case’,” the chairman noted.