Covid vaccine: Old-age homes, RWA buildings to turn into vaccination centres for elderly, differently abled

In a bid to spare senior citizens and differently abled people from hardships in reaching the far-off Coronavirus vaccination centre, the central government Covid-19 vaccine Task Group has advised state/UT governments to set up Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC). The Technical Expert Committee of the Union Health Ministry had earlier recommended that vaccination centres in the close vicinity of senior citizens and differently abled be set up to make the vaccination process convenient for old and differently abled people who find it difficult to travel to far off vaccination centres.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has now accepted the recommendations of the Expert Committee and requested the state and UT governments across the country to open NHCVC for the target population. Here are the salient recommendations made by the NEGVAC-

Who all can be vaccinated at NHCVC?

1. All senior citizens who have attained the age of 60 will be eligible to get vaccinated at the NHCVC set up by the local authorities.

2. Differently abled people who are constrained by limited mobility will also be eligible to get their Coronavirus jab at the designated NHCVC.

3. It is to be noted that vaccination of both the first and second dose could be availed at the designated NHCVC centres.

4. Barring the above mentioned target population groups, no other individual will be authorised to get his/her Coronavirus jab at the NHCVC. The vaccination for other people will continue unhindered at the existing Coronavirus vaccination centres in different parts of the district/city.

Where will NHCVCs be set up?

As per the guidelines of the central government, the vaccination centres can be set up at community based places like schools, old age homes, panchayat space, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) designated space among others. The to-be-established NHCVCs will be under the supervision of an already functioning parent Coronavirus vaccination Centre (CVC) in the district/City. All logistics and manpower for the NHCVCs will also be provided to the NHCVCs by the parent CVC.

The government guideline also mentioned that a team of minimum 5 people should be dedicated to such NHCVCs including a doctor who will head the NHCVC. A waiting room along with the main vaccination room should also be arranged for the targeted population group, as per the vaccination guidelines of the Health Ministry.

Can vaccine appointments be booked at NHCVC?

Once the location for setting up a NHCVC has been finalised by the authorities, the NHCVC will also be listed on the list of vaccination centres on the Cowin platform. The on-the-spot registration facility will also be available for the senior citizens at all NHCVCs, the Health Ministry release mentioned.