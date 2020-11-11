Covid vaccine: Maharashtra government waiting for Mobile App to upload data of health workers

The Maharashtra government has all eyes on India’ Covid-19 vaccine drive that will start with health workers.

The Maharashtra government has all eyes on India’ Covid-19 vaccine drive that will start with health workers. For streamlining the data collection of the healthcare workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccine drive, the state government will use a mobile app Covin that according to an official will be ready by next week, reported IE. The district authorities will feed data of healthcare workers from government and private hospitals on the app.

According to a government official, the app will help to keep a tab of vaccine doses, repeat doses and dose schedule. The entire data then will be accessible through the central portal Currently they are using an excel sheet to keep a record of the healthcare workers.

With the first batch of Covid vaccine healthcare workers like doctors, nurse, swab sample collectors will be immunised followed by frontline workers like the police force. On Monday the centre informed the Covin app is in its final staged of coding and will soon out for their access.

As no particular vaccine has been approved yet guidelines on storing them is unclear. The central government has assured to provide with150 deep freezers, along with walk-in coolers, walk-in refrigerators etc to store vaccine. Districts are also checking their storage capacity. Immunisation officer D.N Patil said that once the vaccine has been finalised with specifications for use and storage they can prepare for its storage.

The Indian Medical Association is also preparing its own list of doctors for vaccination drive. Around 2.50 lakh doctors practising medicine in the streams of allopathy, Ayurveda, homoeopathy will also be included in the list of health care works for first phase vaccination drive.

On October 13 after the government announced first phase vaccination for health workers engaged with Covid treatment in hospitals and health clinics. IMA asked the state to expand to all the other doctors in the private sector. Private doctors were asked to register with the vaccine database and submit information to their respective districts civil surgeons before November 12.