Covid Vaccine in India: After UK nod, India to decide on emergency use approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

Updated: Dec 30, 2020 2:33 PM

Serum Institute of India is developing the vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

COVID19 vaccine, SECThe subject expert committee (SEC) will take a decision on the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine.

The subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet soon to consider Serum Institute of India’s application for emergency use approval of its COVID19 vaccine, which is being developed in collaboration with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

