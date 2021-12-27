Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids: How to register your child for vaccination on CoWIN? Know details here

Covid-19 Vaccines for Children and Teens, How to Register Your Child for Covid Vaccination: Children can book their vaccination slots using their parents’ CoWIN accounts from January 1, 2022.

Coronavirus Vaccination for Children in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise move, on December 25 announced that India would start administering Covid-19 vaccines to children in the age group of 15-18 from January 3. While some experts have called the move of vaccinating children unscientific, the majority are hailing this decision and are finally breathing a sigh of relief. The Centre on Monday also released the guidelines for the vaccination drive. The standard operating procedure outlines the type of vaccine to be used as well as the methods of booking slots.

How to Register Your Children on CoWIN

The Union Health Ministry has said beneficiaries would be able to self-register online through an existing CoWIN account. They can also register by creating a new account using a unique mobile number. This option is available for citizens eligible for vaccination at present. Children can book their vaccination slots using their parents’ CoWIN accounts from January 1.

How to Register for Covid Vaccine with Student ID

The Centre has confirmed that vaccination slots for children in the 15-18 age group can be booked through an existing account or a new one, creating through a unique mobile number.

However, it is yet to clarify on the identification documents required for eligible children to book the slots.

Below-18 Covid Vaccine Registration

The Union Health Ministry’s guidelines state eligible beneficiaries — those born on or before 2007 — would be able to register for the vaccine on CoWIN. They can either self-register online through an existing CoWIN account by creating a new one.

Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for kids?

US regulators have authorised Pfizer’s vaccine, the only one for children available in the country, for younger children after millions in the 12- to 17-year-olds safely got the shot. More than 5 million children aged 5-11 got the first dose in early November. The US government safety monitoring is yet to uncover any surprise problems.

In India, Covaxin, developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, has received emergency-use authorisation for children between 12 and 18 years by the Drugs Controller General of India.

The Hyderabad-based company had earlier submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 age group to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, whose Subject Expert Committee had recommended granting approval to Covaxin for 12-18-year-olds with certain conditions.

The Centre’s guidelines also said children in the 15-18 category would be inoculated with Covaxin.

Should I consider getting my child vaccinated for Covid-19?

According to the World Health Organization, there are several benefits of vaccinating children beyond the direct health benefits. Vaccinating this age group may reduce transmission from children to older adults and help reduce the need for mitigation measures in schools. Vaccinating children could also minimise disruptions to education and help maintain their overall health, well-being, and safety.

According to Johns Hopkins University, while Covid-19 in children is milder than in adults, some children can get severe lung infections, become sick and require hospitalisation, especially in light of the Delta variant.

Children can also develop complications, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome, that could require intensive care or leave long-lasting symptoms.

The US varsity’s experts said they encouraged all parents with eligible children to get them vaccinated against Covid-19.