Covid Vaccine Breakthrough! World gets ‘first’ nasal corona vaccine as Russia registers Sputnik V’s version – details here

Sputnik V nasal vaccine: Russia’s health ministry has registered its first nasal version of its vaccine to fight against Covid-19. This is the world’s first nasal vaccine against the COVID-19 virus.

According to the reports in January, the Russian news agency TASS noted that the nasal version of the vaccine to fight against the novel coronavirus infection will be up for civil circulation and available for Russia in 3-4 months’ time, quoting Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Centre, a research institute that manufactures Sputnik V.

The second phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V nasal spray form was authorized by the Russian health ministry back in October 2021.

Gintsburg told TASS that the Laboratory tests of Sputnik V showed protection against Omicron in its ordinary injection form and would also be effective in the nasal form as well.

In India, the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was first administered in Hyderabad in May 2021, wherein the first consignment of the vaccine had landed in India on May 1 and went on to receive a regulatory clearance on May 13, 2021, from the Central Drugs Laboratory.