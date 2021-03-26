Covid Vaccination: Private hospitals can vaccinate up to 20 million people a day; AHPI seeks change in strategy

Apart from health experts, state governments like Punjab have also requested the centre to tweak the vaccination policy in order to stem the rise in infection in Covid-19 hotspots.

Amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases and mortality, the Association of Healthcare Providers- (AHPI) has said that the governments should involve more private hospitals and healthcare institutions in the vaccination process. Stressing on the critical need of a speedy vaccination programme, the AHPI said that with the involvement of private institutions the country can increase its daily vaccination doses upto 20 million in contrast to the present 2 million figure.

Highlighting the lack of coordination and speedy approval from different state governments for the lag in vaccination programme, the AHPI said that all big, medium and small private institutions should be incorporated into the vaccination strategy.

Citing the example of Mumbai which has only allowed 44 private hospitals under the vaccination programme Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI said that the city has more than 1000 private healthcare institutions. Dr Gyani further said that AHPI is also willing to render its services to help the governments coordinate with private healthcare institutions across the country. Citing numbers, Dr Gyani said that there are 25000 small, 40000 medium and another 3000 big private hospitals and nursing homes across the country and incorporating these hospitals into the vaccination programme could substantially boost the vaccination in the country.

Stressing on the importance of the government reposing trust and faith in the private healthcare institutions, Dr Gyani said that the country can easily vaccinate upto 20 million people in a day. The government vaccination programme which started with allowing only senior citizens and patients above 45 suffering from co-morbidities has now also allowed all adults above the age of 45 to get vaccination. Apart from health experts, state governments like Punjab have also requested the centre to tweak the vaccination policy in order to stem the rise in infection in Covid-19 hotspots.