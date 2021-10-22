Covid vaccination landmark! India crosses 1-billion jabs mark, PM Modi calls it ‘historic’

A record 2.5 crore vaccine was administered on a single day on September 17. The government has to date provided 103.5 crore vaccines do to States and Union Territories and they have a stock of 10 crore unutilized vaccines available with them.

India on Thursday crossed the one billion vaccination mark, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as “…the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians”. This landmark was achieved in nine months or 279 days.

India has vaccinated 75% of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 30% of all adults have been fully vaccinated. The country has vaccinated 50% of the total population with one dose. The total Covid-19 cases reported in the country since the epidemic started in January 2020 has reached 3.14 crore with total deaths at 4,52, 844.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was “scripting history.” The country now has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccines against the once-in-hundred-year pandemic, he said. The PM congratulated the country on crossing 100 crore vaccination and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses, vaccine makers, vaccine supply chain players and all the health care workers who worked to achieve this feat.

India is the second country to cross the one billion doses Covid-19 mark. China has crossed the two billion dose mark.

The country administered 100,58,15, 054 vaccines till Thursday evening. Of this 71.02 crore were first doses and 29.45 were second doses. Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine accounted for 88.50 crore doses while 11.54 crore were Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the remaining were Sputnik vaccines.

India started its Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021, with vaccines for healthcare workers and then all frontline workers from February 1. Vaccination was opened to all citizens above 60 years on March 1 and to those above 18-years from May 1, 2021. On June 21, the new vaccination drive was launched with the central government supplying vaccines to states and union territories free of cost.

From 11.97 crore vaccines administered in June, the government double it to 23.6 core doses in September, with the average daily vaccination rate reaching 78.69 lakhs during September. A record 2.5 crore vaccine was administered on a single day on September 17. The government has to date provided 103.5 crore vaccines do to States and Union Territories and they have a stock of 10 crore unutilized vaccines available with them.

Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, saluted Covid warriors, healthcare and frontline workers who had worked day and night and helped the country achieve the 100-crore vaccination landmark. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization congratulated Prime Minister Modi, scientists, health workers and people of India for the efforts to protect the vulnerable population from Covid-19 and achieve vaccine equity targets.

T V Narendran, president of, Confederation of Indian Industry said it was a truly inspiring achievement and he lauded the unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by the country’s researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel. “This historic mission will help place the economy on a high-growth path and reinforce India’s global leadership role,” Narendran said.

The country reported 18,454 cases on Thursday and had an active caseload of 1,78,831 cases. The daily positivity rate was at 1.48% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.34%.