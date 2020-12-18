Covid vaccination in India to be mandatory? Here’s what Health Ministry plans

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also made people aware of the familiar side effects of vaccines which are pain at the site of injection and mild fever. (Reuters image)

Covid-19 vaccination in India will be voluntary and not a mandatory one, the Central government has said. Clearing the doubts on whether one will have to receive the vaccine jab or not, the Union Health Ministry has said that the Vaccination for COVID-19 when it commences will be voluntary. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that people will be advised to receive the prescribed schedule of Covid-19 vaccine dosages to acquire immunity and protection against the highly contagious Coronavirus, according to a PTI report.

In a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Coronavirus vaccine and the vaccination process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that protective level of antibodies generally starts to develop two weeks after receiving the second of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The Union Ministry has said that receiving Covid-19 vaccine doses is key in checking the spread of the infection among family members, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that Covid-19 vaccine trials are going on. The central government is preparing to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Union Health Ministry has also allayed the doubts over possible side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines as they are being tested in a short period, assuring that vaccination will only commence after regulatory authorities give approval to the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidates.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also made people aware of the familiar side effects of vaccines which are pain at the site of injection and mild fever, the PTI report says quoting the Union Health Ministry’s FAQs list.