  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid vaccination in India to be mandatory? Here’s what Health Ministry plans

By: |
New Delhi | December 18, 2020 2:14 PM

Covid vaccination in India: The Union Ministry has said that receiving Covid-19 vaccine doses is key in checking the spread of the infection among family members, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Covid vaccination in India, Covid vaccination update, Covid vaccination news, Covid vaccination schedule India, Covid vaccination status, Covid vaccination side effects, Covid vaccination update in India, Covid vaccination guidelines, Covid vaccination latest newsThe Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also made people aware of the familiar side effects of vaccines which are pain at the site of injection and mild fever. (Reuters image)

Covid-19 vaccination in India will be voluntary and not a mandatory one, the Central government has said. Clearing the doubts on whether one will have to receive the vaccine jab or not, the Union Health Ministry has said that the Vaccination for COVID-19 when it commences will be voluntary. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that people will be advised to receive the prescribed schedule of Covid-19 vaccine dosages to acquire immunity and protection against the highly contagious Coronavirus, according to a PTI report.

In a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Coronavirus vaccine and the vaccination process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that protective level of antibodies generally starts to develop two weeks after receiving the second of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The Union Ministry has said that receiving Covid-19 vaccine doses is key in checking the spread of the infection among family members, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Related News

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that Covid-19 vaccine trials are going on. The central government is preparing to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Union Health Ministry has also allayed the doubts over possible side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines as they are being tested in a short period, assuring that vaccination will only commence after regulatory authorities give approval to the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidates.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also made people aware of the familiar side effects of vaccines which are pain at the site of injection and mild fever, the PTI report says quoting the Union Health Ministry’s FAQs list.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid vaccination in India to be mandatory? Here’s what Health Ministry plans
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1As temperatures drop, coronavirus particles on surfaces may remain infectious longer: Study
2SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
3US experts debate: Who should be next in line for COVID-19 vaccine?