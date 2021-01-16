  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid vaccination in India: Can you download CoWIN and self-register for vaccine dose?

By: |
January 16, 2021 3:15 PM

The software will monitor the inoculation drive and track the beneficiaries of the vaccination. It will facilitate real-time information about vaccine storage temperature, stocks etc

A healthcare worker enters data into the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) app, a digital platform being used for vaccine distribution.

India started its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. More than three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be immunized during the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive and the technology partner that will support the exercise at the digital front is the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN application.

The software will monitor the inoculation drive and track the beneficiaries of the vaccination. It will facilitate real-time information about vaccine storage temperature, stocks etc. But the Co-WIN app is not available on either Android or Apple app stores to download which means one cannot get registered for the vaccine shot until further announcement.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan recently made clear that the self-registration module of Co-WIN has not been released and citizens should stay alert from being duped by fraudulent apps with similar names asking for details of beneficiaries.

“There are several apps that are named Co-WIN on mobile app stores and also several websites claiming to have an APK for the Co-WIN app. However, none of these apps are official apps for COVID-19 immunization,” the ministry of health noted in a tweet.

The application comes with five different modules, namely – Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module.

How to register when Co-Win is made available

Photo identity will be required for registration. The platform will also come with automated sessions. In order to prevent any kind of malpractices, Aadhar card will be used for successful authentication. Beneficiaries will also be able to self-register using its registration module and access the analytics dashboard in the app.

Admins using the Administrator module will be responsible for creating sessions and the vaccinators will receive relevant alerts. The Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module’ will send message to beneficiaries about completion of a dose of vaccination and also generate QR-based certificates. Lastly, report Module will prepare a report on vaccine sessions and the number of people vaccinated etc.

