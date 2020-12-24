Covid vaccination in Delhi update: CM Arvind Kejriwal unveils govt’s Coronavirus vaccine rollout plan

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was waiting for vaccine candidates to get emergency use approval (EUA) from the Central government and hope that vaccination in Delhi will commence soon.

Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccination in India, Delhi update: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today unveiled the Delhi government’s mega Covid-19 vaccination plan. The Aam Aadmi Party chief has chaired a key meeting that deliberated on the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital. Revealing details of the Delhi government’s Covid vaccine roll-out plan, CM Kejriwal has assured that his government is ready for the vaccine storage, and administration process. He said that there are 51 lakh people in the national capital who will come under the Central government priority groups for receiving the Covid-19 initially. An estimated 3 lakh healthcare workers, 6 lakh frontline workers, and 42 lakh people, who are above 50 years or those who have comorbidities under 50 years, are in Delhi and they will receive Covid vaccine in the national capital.

CM Kejriwal said that the identification of 51 lakh priority receivers will be completed within a week as the registration process of the individuals under priority categories is going on. The registered individuals will receive Covid-19 vaccine doses and they will be informed about the vaccination sites.

Talking about the storage capacity, CM Kejriwal said that his government has a present storage capacity for 74 lakh doses of vaccine and it will be increased to 1 crore 15 lakh within 5-7 days. Kejriwal said that the 51 lakh priority categories’ population will get two doses of Vaccine per head and a total of 1 crore 2 lakh doses of vaccine will be administered in the national capital initially.

Vaccination sites have identified and a 5-member team will be deployed in each site. Team members and personnel have been selected and trained. CM Kejriwal has also assured that if there any adverse effect of the vaccine, doctors, and specialists have been kept on standby for the treatment.

CM Kejriwal said that he was waiting for vaccine candidates to get emergency use approval (EUA) from the Central government and hope that vaccination in Delhi will commence soon.