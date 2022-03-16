Covid Vaccination for 12-14 Yrs Old, How to Register for Covid Vaccination on COWIN App Using Aadhaar Card: Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given.

Covid Vaccination Registration on COWIN App for Kids Aged 12-14 Years: Children between the age group of 12 to 14 years are being administered with the Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E, from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today and urged the children to get vaccinated. “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated,” the PM wrote in a Twitter post. According to the guidelines, as of March 1, 2021, there are as many as 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country. To make sure you get everything right during the vaccination process of your child, let’s dive into some important detailed information regarding the same.

How to register for Corbevax Vaccination on COWIN?

According to the guidelines, the vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for Corbevax only through Co-WIN. Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given.

The registration process for children between 12-14 years of age, is the same as for adults. One can log on to cowin.gov.in and register using an Aadhaar card or any other document to verify the age of the child and then book a slot according to your convenience. One can also register through an existing account on Co-WIN of a family member or onsite (walk-in).

Things you should know:



– Corbevax will have 2 doses with an interval of 28 days for the 12-14 years cohort. While Covaxin is currently available for the 14-18 years age group.

– The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents.

– The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines.

– All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today.