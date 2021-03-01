Covid Vaccination for 60+ and co-morbid population starts; here’s how to book a slot online

Covid vaccination drive phase 2 begins

India has flagged off its phase 2 of the Covid vaccination drive on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot at AIIMS, Delhi today. After vaccinating 1.43 crore healthcare and frontline workers, now the priority group can register and take theirCovid-19 vaccination starting March 01.

Phase 2 of the Covid-19 immunization drive expected to cover over 10 crore people across all states is for the population above 60 years of age and above 45 with co-morbidities. There are three modes for registration currently. Self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort.

The government has on Sunday informed states about all the operational guidelines for the mass inoculation drive. The Centre has communicated to the states that although all private and government health facilities will be received both Covaxin and Covishield, the vaccine type will not be disclosed to the beneficiary during the appointment.

Guidelines to register and receive vaccination

Citizens will be able to book for a vaccine dose through www.cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app.

Vaccine doses will be administered between 9 am and 3 pm. Slots can be booked at a time in this time frame subject to availability.

The beneficiaries should carry a photo-ID proof like the Aadhar card, Electoral Photo Identity card, the ID proof specified during online registration and certificate of co-morbidity for the age group between 45 and 59 years.

After a beneficiary gets their first dose, a QR based provisional certificate will be issued both times. One can take a print out of the certificate from the vaccine centre as well.

One mobile number can be used to register a maximum of four beneficiaries.

The second dose will be scheduled on the 29th day of the first dose. The beneficiary can also schedule their second dose between the 29th day and the 42nd day of getting the first jab.

According to Health Ministry data, around 10, 000 private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and 600 private hospitals under the Central Government Health scheme will be used as vaccination centres. The guidelines maintain that the total vaccination slot for a cycle should not exceed the target number of doses.

The state government will also have to mobilise the economically weaker section, those who have no access to a digital device to take their vaccination.

While Covid vaccination is free at government facilities, the Centre has capped the price at Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals.

India’s active Covid cases are in control with 15, 510 new cases as last reported by the Health Ministry but eight states -Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh has a reason for concern as they witnessed an upward trend in daily cases in last two weeks.