Covid vaccination: Check list of countries which have approved mixing vaccines

The Russian health authorities after giving initial go-ahead to mixing Sputnik V and AstraZeneca doses have now asked for more clinical data and put the decision on hold.

Amidst the vaccine shortage crisis, several countries are mulling if a combination of two different vaccines could be administered to the target population. The delay in procuring the second dose of vaccine is forcing these countries to opt for a vaccine mixing strategy in order to keep the virus in check. While some countries have already decided in favour of vaccine mixing, several countries are toying with the idea at present, news agency Reuters reported. A large number of clinical trials and studies are also going on in pharma labs around the world to determine the efficacy of mixed vaccine doses.

Countries that have allowed vaccine mixing

Canada

The North American country has decided to vaccinate beneficiaries who have already got one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine with the second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna. In a similar decision, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has also allowed beneficiaries who have been given the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna to go with any during their second dose. With AstraZeneca vaccine short in supply in most countries including India, the countries are left with no option to use another vaccine for the second dose.

France

In a similar decision to Canada, the French government has also allowed adults(below 55) who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine to go for a messenger RNA vaccine as their second dose. While clinical trials to test the efficacy of the same have not been completed, the authorities in the country have given their go-ahead.

Spain

The Spanish government last month allowed beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine to opt for Pfizer vaccine as their second dose. However, the go-ahead has only been given to adults aged below 60 years. The Spanish government said that its decision was backed by a trial conducted by Carlos III Health Institute which found that the second dose of Pfizer after AstraZeneca was highly effective and safe.

Scandinavian nations

Finland, Sweden and Norway have also decided to allow their adult population to opt for a different vaccine for their second dose if they have been vaccinated with an AstraZeneca first dose.

United States

The US government has allowed the mixing of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only under most exceptional circumstances and after a gap of at least 28 days between the two doses.

United Kingdom

Taking a cautious approach like the United States, Britain health authorities have also allowed mixing of vaccines only under rare circumstances or when the same vaccine has gone out of stock. An Oxford-University led study also found that beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with two different vaccines are more likely to face mild or moderate post vaccination ailments in comparison to those who have been vaccinated with the same dose.

Countries mulling mixing vaccines

Apart from Russia and South Korea, the Chinese government is also conducting studies and clinical trials before deciding on the issue. The Russian health authorities after giving initial go-ahead to mixing Sputnik V and AstraZeneca doses have now asked for more clinical data and put the decision on hold.